Jordan Rossiter Starts – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hamilton vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premiership clash at the Hope CBD Stadium this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's men have yet to win on the road in league action, something that the Rangers boss will be desperate for his side to do today as they look to keep pace with the teams at the top of the table.











Hamilton have taken only six points from their opening eight games, sitting ninth, while Rangers, in sixth, have 14 points.



Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence Gerrard opts for the centre-back partnership of Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson. Jordan Rossiter slots into midfield with Lassana Coulibaly, while Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias support Alfredo Morelos.



If Rangers need to make changes then Gerrard has options on the bench, including Eros Grezda and Glenn Middleton.



Kyle Lafferty is unavailable due to Northern Ireland invoking FIFA's five-day rule



Rangers Team vs Hamilton



McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Halliday, Coulibaly, Rossiter, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Worrall, Flanagan, McCrorie, Grezda, Middleton, Sadiq

