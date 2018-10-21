Looks Like Leeds United Are Spending Money But They’re Actually Not – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks the Whites only appear on the surface to be spending money on players.



Leeds brought in a number of players over the course of the summer transfer window, but disappointed some fans by selling exciting prospect Ronaldo Vieira to Serie A club Sampdoria.











They did splash out to sign Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough, while Barry Douglas was another notable arrival.



However, head coach Marcelo Bielsa purposely opted to go with a small squad and draw on the Under-23s if needed, an approach which has given some Leeds fans pause for thought.





Whelan thinks that Leeds have yet to step up and splash the cash needed and the impression of the club putting their hand into their pocket is misleading.



The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: "It looks like we're spending money, but we're actually not."



Leeds sit fourth in the Championship table after losing at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, but Whelan is sure the Whites still remain a quality outfit.



"We're disappointed with the result and we're going to pick at things, but we still are a very, very good side.



"There's no doubt about that.



"My only question is can we tough it out, rough it out, rather than being too pretty at times."



Leeds will welcome Ipswich Town to Elland Road on Wednesday night before then playing host to Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest outfit next weekend.

