Manchester United Can’t Afford To Switch It On And Off – Gary Pallister

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Pallister has urged Manchester United to bring more consistency and intensity to their performances following their hard-fought 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.



Manchester United were a minute away from getting an elusive away win at Stamford Bridge, but Ross Barkley scored in the dying moments to rescue a point for the home side.











Jose Mourinho’s men produced another good second-half performance following a lacklustre first half as Manchester United showed more signs of recovering from a poor start.



However, Pallister feels Manchester United need to produce it on a more consistent basis and play with more intensity, especially at Old Trafford in front of the home fans.





He believes if Manchester United give something to the home fans to shout about, the Old Trafford faithful will create an intimidating atmosphere for any opposition side.



Pallister said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “You can’t just turn it on and off. You have got to hit the heights in a lot more games than we have been doing.



“We had some really poor performances – the West Ham and the Brighton games stand out.



“We have got to find that intensity, especially at Old Trafford, to be on the front foot, to take the game to the teams and scare the life out of them.



“It is an intimidating place to come when you have 76,000 fans shouting and you give them something to back, they will make it difficult for teams.”



While the point at Chelsea is being considered a positive result, Manchester United still dropped down to ninth in the league table.

