Mike Ashley Focus Means Rafael Benitez Is Getting Away With It – Steve McMahon

Liverpool legend Steve McMahon thinks that Rafael Benitez is getting off the hook at Newcastle United due to the fans' unhappiness with owner Mike Ashley.



Ashley is an unpopular figure amongst Newcastle fans and has been slammed for not backing Benitez in the transfer market.











Magpies supporters are fearful that Benitez could walk away from the job at St. James' Park, but McMahon thinks that the Spaniard is getting a free pass for the club's on the pitch troubles due to the attention on Ashley.



Newcastle lost at home against Brighton on Saturday and have yet to win in the Premier League this season; they sit rock bottom of the table with two points from nine games.





McMahon agrees that Ashley deserves criticism, but he also thinks the focus on the owner is tempering questions over Benitez's performance.



"Ashley has come in for a lot of criticism – rightly so – and it's masking the problems on the pitch", McMahon said on LFC TV.



"Rafa is getting away with it. Poor results and a manager has sometimes got to hold his hands up.



"All the on-field stuff is getting deflected with the off-field stuff.



"That's the only reason why Rafa is not getting a lot of stick and criticism. But a lot should be laid at his door.



"We know he is a fanastic coach and manager, but there are players who have left that football club that are better than what they've got."



Newcastle made a profit with their dealings in the summer transfer window, coming out on the other side around £20m in the black.



The Magpies now have a run of three games before November's international break that they will be looking to take a substantial amount of points from.



Benitez's side travel to Southampton before hosting Watford and Bournemouth at St James' Park.

