06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/10/2018 - 12:40 BST

Nature of the Championship Means There Will Be Setbacks – Leeds Legend

 




Eddie Gray has insisted Leeds United will falter this season during certain periods as that is the nature of the Championship.

Leeds succumbed to their second league defeat of the season on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at Ewood Park to Blackburn Rovers, but continue to remain in the top six.




Two goals from set-pieces cost Leeds the game and while they looked more dominant in the second half, they did not create enough chances to score again.

Gray admits that it is not going to be smooth sailing for Leeds this season despite their good start as the Championship by its nature is volatile in terms of the way most teams play.
 


The Leeds legend believes a lot of sides are going to falter in the same way as Leeds did at Blackburn as that is the characteristic of the league.

He stressed the importance of Leeds putting the result behind them and looking to bounce back against Ipswich in midweek.


The Leeds legend told LUTV: “This league is going to be like that.

“You look at the Blackburn team and you look at the results, they have not done badly but they have not pushed home the advantage.

“They have probably played games here where they have been on top of teams, but didn’t hammer home the advantage and end up drawing games.”

He continued: “Today they have got a victory and that’s going to happen to a lot of sides throughout the season.

“It happened to us today and so we have to bounce back on Wednesday night.”
 