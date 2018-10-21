No One’s Taking Charge – Manchester United Legend Sees Communication Issues In Defence

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has highlighted the lack of communication between the defenders as a big problem for Jose Mourinho’s side.



Mourinho came close to getting a win back at Chelsea on Saturday, but Manchester United conceded a late goal in injury time to only take a point from a game that ended 2-2.











Manchester United conceded the first goal in the first half when Paul Pogba did not track Antonio Rudiger’s run from a corner as the German headed Chelsea into the lead.



Mourinho’s men have been suspect defensively this season and while a point at Stamford Bridge was a good result, Pallister feels there are still issues to be sorted out at the back.





The former Manchester United centre-back admits that some of the players looked lost during set-pieces and the lack of communication between the defenders led to many defensive lapses.



Pallister said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “One of the concerns from the game for us was the set-pieces.



“At times we looked all at sea.



"Chelsea’s first goal was a really bad one to concede – Paul just switches off and allowed the lad to make a run to get a free header six yards out.



“It was disappointing, but it was an individual mistake.



“But there were two or three times after that, looking at the communication, people running off people and blocking and nobody really talking, trying to sort it out and nobody was really taking control of the situation in our defence.



“Three or four times after that where sloppy defending could have cost us.”



Manchester United will be in action on Tuesday night when they will host Juventus in a crucial Champions League group game at Old Trafford.

