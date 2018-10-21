Patrick Bamford Isn’t Answer For Leeds United – Former White On Attacking Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Bamford is not the answer for Leeds United up front, former Whites forward Noel Whelan believes.



Leeds splashed the cash to sign Bamford from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window and hopes were high amongst fans that the club had finally replaced Chris Wood, who departed for Premier League side Burnley in the summer of 2017.











Wood offered Leeds a physical threat up top and scored 30 goals in the 2016/17 season for the Yorkshire giants.



Bamford is currently out injured and has not yet had the opportunity to make an impact at Elland Road, but Whelan, who feels the Whites need a plan B up front, which means someone with more physicality, does not think the former Chelsea man is the answer.





"I don't think Patrick Bamford is your answer", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I think he is better on the deck.



"He's one that makes those little runs in between the lines and gets the ball to feet.



"I don't think he's your rough and tough, and going to give a centre-half a physical battle for 90 minutes."



Leeds lost away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but still sit in fourth in the Championship standings and have the perfect chance to bounce back on Wednesday night when they host the division's bottom placed club in Ipswich Town.

