Rangers Had One Eye On Europa League – Former Ger Explains Lacklustre Hamilton Display

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds believes the Gers had one eye on their upcoming Europa League game when taking on Hamilton, after they ran out 4-1 winners.



Steven Gerrard's men had not won away from home in the Scottish Premiership before Sunday and headed to Hamilton keen to get the monkey off their back.











They took the lead four minutes before half time through Ryan Kent, but the game looked to be heading for a draw when the Gers were pegged back with ten minutes left.



However, a late rally with goals from James Tavernier (two penalties) and Alfredo Morelos, gave the scoreline a comfortable look it did not warrant.





Dodds admits Rangers were not at their best and believes their upcoming Europa League group game against Spartak Moscow at Ibrox on Thursday was in the players' thoughts.



"It was never a 4-1, but Rangers came into the game today under a bit of pressure to narrow the gap", he said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"They hadn't won away from home, now they have.



"It wasn't in great style, but you can see with the performance, they had one eye on these big games coming up and they tried to get through this one."



Rangers are one point clear at the top of their Europa League group on four points after two games and now have home and away games against Spartak Moscow which they will be looking to successfully navigate.

