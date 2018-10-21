Simply Must Beat Ipswich Town – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United simply must beat Ipswich Town on Wednesday night at Elland Road, Noel Whelan has stressed, with a draw not good enough.



Marcelo Bielsa saw his Leeds side go down to a 2-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and the Whites have won just one of their last five games in the league.











They will play host to the division's bottom club, Ipswich, on Wednesday evening, before then welcoming Nottingham Forest to Elland Road at the weekend.



And following defeat at Blackburn, Whelan stressed that only a win will do against the Tractor Boys.





"You've got to win on Wednesday night. A draw is not good enough", he explained on BBC Radio Leeds.



"You have to back up a defeat with a win straight away.



"Wednesday now it is crucial that you bounce back at home against Ipswich.



"No disrespect, but that's a team you should be beating on Wednesday and then going on to the Saturday match looking for back to backs."



Ipswich, who lost 2-0 at home against QPR on Saturday, have won just once this season and have conceded 20 goals in their 13 league games.



The Tractor Boys were beaten 3-2 at Elland Road last season.

