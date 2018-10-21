This Is Where You Win Promotion – Leeds United Legend’s Advice For Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has urged Leeds United to improve their form at home if they are to get promoted to the Premier League this season.



Leeds lost their second league game of the season at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but are still fourth in the Championship table and in the hunt for promotion.











The Whites will look to bounce back with a win on Wednesday night when they will host Ipswich Town at Elland Road and Gray stressed the importance of getting three points at home.



Leeds have won just once at Elland Road in their last three Championship games and Gray insisted that any promotion campaign is built upon a good record at home.





The former White feels Leeds will need to string together a run of results at Elland Road to sustain their promotion hopes this season.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I have said this many times, if you are going to get promotion you will do it at home.



“You have got to win your home games and in the last couple of games, we have been up against a bit.



“We have got to put that right on Wednesday and there is no real reason we can’t do that.



“The players are back fit, they will want to put this result behind them and start a run.



“That’s what we need to do if we are to win promotion.”



Following Wednesday night, they will again be at Elland Road on Saturday when they will host Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest.

