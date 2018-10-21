This Worries Me About Joe Gomez – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon admits he is concerned at Joe Gomez being deployed at right-back by Jurgen Klopp as he believes the defender is a centre-back.



Gomez has made a big impact for Liverpool this season and impressed when played alongside Virgil van Dijk. However, Klopp has recently switched him to right-back, opting to field Dejan Lovren with Van Dijk in the heart of the backline.











McMahon is a big fan of Gomez and is sure that within the space of 12 months he will be just as composed and steady as Van Dijk.



And the former Liverpool midfielder is keen for the defender not to become known as a Jack of all trades, but to instead focus on the centre-back role, where he believes his future is brightest.





He said on LFC TV: "What would worry me a little bit is Gomez playing right-back at times.



"He's going to be one hell of a centre-half. Even playing for England he looks so comfortable.



"He is so relaxed and he's a Rolls-Royce really. He will be similar to Van Dijk in a year or so.



"I wouldn't like to see him playing right-back, then back to centre-half, then right-back again", McMahon stressed.



And, dubbing Gomez "fantastic", he added: "I hope Gomez plays centre-half. I love him at centre-half, he's fantastic.



"I'd be concerned if I was Gomez to say I'm not a Jack of all trades. He's a future star at centre-half."



Gomez has turned out in all nine of Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season, making a big contribution to the Reds conceding just three goals.



Klopp has also played the 21-year-old in both of Liverpool's Champions League group games so far.

