Worry Is He Becomes New Daniel Sturridge – Former Liverpool Star Worried About Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve McMahon has floated the worry that Adam Lallana could become as injury prone as Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool.



Lallana made his first start for Liverpool since 6th March in the Reds' 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in Premier League action.











The midfielder, who has struggled with injury in recent months, completed 69 minutes against the Terriers before being replaced by summer signing Fabinho.



Lallana appeared to signal that he had cramp and McMahon is hoping that the midfielder does not become the new Sturridge.





"We're now saying [he could be like a new signing] if he can stay fit. That's what we're saying", McMahon said on LFC TV.



"Is it another Daniel Sturridge [situation]? I hope not, because he is talented."



Lallana managed just 236 minutes of football in the Premier League for Liverpool last season as injuries blighted his campaign.



But the 30-year-old did recover from his niggles in time to feature for an hour against Real Madrid in the Champions League final as Liverpool lost their third successive cup final under Jurgen Klopp.

