XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/10/2018 - 19:28 BST

Worry Is He Becomes New Daniel Sturridge – Former Liverpool Star Worried About Red

 




Steve McMahon has floated the worry that Adam Lallana could become as injury prone as Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool.

Lallana made his first start for Liverpool since 6th March in the Reds' 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in Premier League action.




The midfielder, who has struggled with injury in recent months, completed 69 minutes against the Terriers before being replaced by summer signing Fabinho.

Lallana appeared to signal that he had cramp and McMahon is hoping that the midfielder does not become the new Sturridge.
 


"We're now saying [he could be like a new signing] if he can stay fit. That's what we're saying", McMahon said on LFC TV.

"Is it another Daniel Sturridge [situation]? I hope not, because he is talented."


Lallana managed just 236 minutes of football in the Premier League for Liverpool last season as injuries blighted his campaign.

But the 30-year-old did recover from his niggles in time to feature for an hour against Real Madrid in the Champions League final as Liverpool lost their third successive cup final under Jurgen Klopp.
 