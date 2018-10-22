How Marcelo Bielsa Has Dealt With This Leeds Player Is Incredible, Former White Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo is delighted by the transformation that Marcelo Bielsa has brought about in Kalvin Phillips at Elland Road.



Phillips has become a regular under the legendary Argentine coach and is key to the way Leeds play their football.











A product of the club's academy, Phillips has been lauded for his displays as Leeds have played superb football at times in the Championship, being included in the promotion conversation.



Dorigo knows Bielsa has improved a host of players at Leeds, but singled out Phillips, dubbing the Argentine's work with the midfielder "incredible".





The former Leeds man said on LUTV: "The way that he has dealt with Phillips is incredible.



"How good he has become at reading the game and swapping positions.



"He has become integral.



"He's [Bielsa] changed players that have already been here into better players."



Leeds slipped up at the weekend and lost 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers, continuing a mini-slump which has seen the Whites win just one of their last five Championship games.



But hopes are high that with the division's bottom club Ipswich Town visiting on Wednesday night, a return to winning ways is just around the corner.

