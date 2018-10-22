XRegister
X
06 October 2016

22/10/2018 - 12:54 BST

Newcastle United Play Down Potential Brendan Rodgers Swoop

 




Newcastle United have played down a move for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and are preparing to give Rafael Benitez time to try and turn things around on Tyneside.

The Magpies are yet to register their first win in the Premier League and are currently rock bottom of the league table with just two points from their nine games so far this season.




Mike Ashley made a rare post-game visit to meet Benitez after Newcastle’s latest 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and the club owner is willing to trust the Spaniard to turn things around.

Rodgers has been mooted as a potential replacement for Benitez, but according to Chronicle Live, the club have ruled out a swoop for the current Celtic boss.
 


Taking Rodgers to St. James' Park could have cost Newcastle as much as £9m in compensation due to Celtic.

Rodgers has continued to be linked with a return to the Premier League and has admitted to being unhappy with Celtic's summer transfer business.


Ashley also knows that while buying Rodgers out of his contract with Celtic would be expensive, so too would paying Benitez off.

Pressure is though mounting on Benitez as Newcastle prepare to look for their first league win of the season away at Southampton on Saturday.
 