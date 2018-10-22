Pedestrian, Steven Gerrard Will Be Worried – Rangers Legend On Hamilton Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes that Steven Gerrard will be worried by the Gers' form on the road, even though they won their first Scottish Premiership away match on Sunday.



Gerrard's men scored a 4-1 win at struggling Hamilton, but had to wait until a late flurry of goals to give the scoreline a comfortable look.











Rangers have been superb at Ibrox this season, but their performances on the road have left much to be desired and Ferguson was again unimpressed with what he saw at Hamilton.



He believes Rangers lacked intensity and admits that the situation will be worrying for Gerrard, who will be hoping that with a first win under their belt the Gers can improve in away games going forward.





"It was a good win. They needed to get that result, but performance wise it wasn't great", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



"I don't think Steven Gerrard will be happy. They just looked pedestrian.



"I don't know what it was.



"I think when Hamilton scored it gave them a kick up the backside, but if they don't get that penalty then it would have been a struggle and I think they'd have come away with a point.



"But the most important thing for me was getting that first away win.



"Hopefully the performances away will improve. They look like a real team at home, but away from home I don't know what it is.



"That will be a worry for Steven Gerrard", the Rangers legend added.



The Gers will return to the familar surroundings of Ibrox on Thursday night when they play host to Spartak Moscow in a Europa League group stage game.

