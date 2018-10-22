Real Madrid Prepared To Wait To Re-Appoint Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are willing to wait to get their hands on Jose Mourinho again as they plan to replace Julen Lopetegui as their head coach.



Lopetegui is expected to be sacked at Real Madrid after going on a run of five games without a win and decision to let him go could be taken imminently.











Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have lost faith in the former Spain coach, under whom the club went through their longest period without scoring a goal.



And according to El Chiringuito TV, Mourinho has emerged as Real Madrid’s top choice to become their next permanent head coach in the coming weeks and months.





The current Manchester United boss has been trying to save his job at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season in the Premier League.



A win over Newcastle United and encouraging draw at Chelsea seems to have won him more time at Old Trafford, but he could have a job offer on his table from his former club Real Madrid.



Manchester United don’t want to lose Mourinho at the moment but it has been claimed that Real Madrid are willing to wait to get their hands on their former coach.



The club are planning to install Real Madrid B coach Santiago Solari on an interim basis as they look to wrestle Mourinho away from Manchester United.

