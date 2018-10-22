This Is Why I Like Him – Arsenal Striker Hails Leicester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that he is an admirer of his Leicester City counterpart Jamie Vardy, ahead of the meeting between the two sides at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



Lacazette has been in stunning form for the Gunners as they made it nine wins across all competitions with the 5-1 thumping of Fulham before the international break.











The Frenchman has already scored five goals and registered three assists across all competitions for the north London giants and has quickly established himself as a regular under Unai Emery.



Lacazette takes note of other strikers in the Premier League and, ahead of the meeting with Leicester, admitted he rates Vardy.





Lacazette credited Vardy for his ability to score naturally and insisted that he likes the Englishman due to his ‘never say die’ attitude on the pitch.



"I like this guy because any balls in the box and can be a goal for him, for his team”, Lacazette told the club’s official website.



"He never gives up so I like this kind of striker.



"He has got quality and scores goals."



Arsenal can go level on points with city rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea if they manage to secure all three points against Leicester.

