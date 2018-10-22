Tottenham Will Change – Manuel Pellegrini Not Reading Anything Into EFL Cup Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believes that the Hammers’ Premier League loss against Tottenham Hotspur will not hamper their chances against Spurs in the EFL Cup next week.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men secured all three points on Saturday at the London Stadium courtesy of a first-half strike from Erik Lamela that proved to be the only goal of the game.











The result meant that the Hammers have now lost back to back games in the Premier League to put a halt to their resurgence that resulted in impressive performances against Chelsea and Manchester United last month.



West Ham will next travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday before they host Tottenham again, but this time in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.





Pellegrini is not taking the Premier League loss as a sign that the Hammers are poised to exit the EFL Cup against the same team and insisted that it will not act as a stumbling block for his side.



“It’s a different competition”, Pellegrini told the club’s official website.



“I think Tottenham will change their normal starting eleven because they also play on that Monday against Manchester City.



“We don’t have too many players also, so we will see which team plays better on the day”, he concluded.



West Ham are currently 14th in the table with just seven points from their nine games so far this season.

