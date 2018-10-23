Anthony Martial Starts – Manchester United Team vs Juventus Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Juventus

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his starting side and substitutes to play host to Juventus in a Champions League Group H clash this evening.



Mourinho will be looking for Manchester United to score a morale-boosting win over the Italian champions, but must make do without Alexis Sanchez, who is not fit enough for consideration.











Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while in defence Mourinho opts for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the centre-back pairing. Juan Mata plays, as do Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, while Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial provide the attacking threat.



If the Portuguese needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Fred and Ander Herrera.



Juventus currently top the group with six points, while Manchester United have four.



Manchester United Team vs Juventus



De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Lukaku, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Pereira, Darmian, Herrera, Fred, Chong

