Can’t See Petr Cech Getting Back Into Arsenal Team – Tony Cascarino

Former Ireland star Tony Cascarino has conceded that Petr Cech will find it hard to return to the Arsenal line-up following Bernd Leno’s impressive performances.



Arsenal signed the Germany goalkeeper in the summer, but Unai Emery started the season with Cech as his number one shot-stopper with Leno playing the role of his understudy.











The former Chelsea custodian suffered an injury against Watford last month and has since been sidelined, with Leno finally getting an opportunity to cement his place in the team.



The German has grabbed at the chance with both hands and has put in some impressive performances in goal for Emery’s side.





And Cascarino admits once Cech returns from injury, he is highly unlikely to replace Leno in the Arsenal goal as the German is more suited to the way Emery wants his side to play.



While he admits that the former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper still has errors in his game, he thinks the German seems a better fit in the team than Cech at the moment.



Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “He started the season as Arsenal’s No 1 goalkeeper but I would be very surprised if Petr Cech was to get back into the team now.



“Bernd Leno is a country mile in front of Cech in terms of ability with his feet and Unai Emery seems likely to want his side to continue playing out from the back over the long term.



“Leno might get into the odd bit of trouble but generally he is really at ease with the ball at his feet and has no fear of exchanging passes with his defenders.



“Furthermore, the Germany international showcased his agility in making a couple of fine saves last night.”



There have been question marks amongst some Arsenal fans over whether Cech is suited to Emery's style.

