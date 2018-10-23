Didn’t Know About It So It Can’t Concern Me – Jurgen Klopp On Criticism of Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has brushed aside concerns over his side’s poor defensive record in the Champions League.



The Merseyside giants have earned plaudits for their defending this season in the Premier League and have conceded just three goals in their opening nine league games.











However, they conceded that same number of goals in their opening two group games of the Champions League and played out some high scoring games in the competition last season as well on their way to the final.



However, Klopp is not overly concerned about the way his team have defended in Europe and insisted that is the nature of the competition, which involves high quality attacking teams.





Asked about Liverpool’s poor defensive record in Europe, the Reds manager said in a press conference: “I didn't know about it so it can't be a concern.



“That's competition. Of course, we don't want to concede goals.



“Keeping a clean sheet against PSG is a challenge for all teams in the world.”



Klopp will hope to see his side keep a clean sheet when Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on Wednesday night in their third Champions League group game of the season.

