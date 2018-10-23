XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/10/2018 - 12:26 BST

Even Celtic Team-Mates Don’t Know Why I Don’t Play – Bhoys Outcast

 




Marvin Compper has insisted that even some of his Celtic team-mates are not sure by Brendan Rodgers has decided against using him this season.

Compper joined Celtic from RB Leipzig in January this year, but has so far made just one appearance for the Scottish champions since arriving at Parkhead.




Rodgers has not involved him this season and the German centre-back has not even made a single matchday squad in any competition Celtic have been involved him.

The defender conceded that Celtic wanted him to leave in the summer, but Compper is not ready to give in just yet and wants to fight for his place in the team.
 


The centre-half told German daily Bild: “I have a contract until 2020 and of course I don’t want to sit on the bench.

“Already in August, Celtic suggested a transfer, but I don’t get away from the pitch so easily.


“I am hopeful about getting a chance and I want to play.”

Compper insisted that he is fit and has been impressing in training.

He admits that even some of his Celtic team-mates have been left bemused by Rodgers’ decision to keep him out of the squad.

“I am fit and I am training well”, the defender continued.

“Even my team-mates don’t understand why I am not playing.”
 