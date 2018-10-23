He Gives Me Positive Answer – Marcelo Bielsa Tips Hat To Leeds United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has been left impressed by Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke’s contribution, but insists that he will continue to play a role from the bench for the moment.



The 17-year-old forward made his debut for Leeds in the 1-1 draw against Brentford before the international break and also had a cameo against Blackburn at the weekend.











A striker by trade, the youngster was deployed in the unfamiliar role of right-back at Ewood Park on Saturday and Bielsa has been impressed with what he has seen from Clarke.



He insisted that Clarke has done his job every time he has been called upon from the bench and is happy with the way the youngster has adapted to senior level football.





However, the Leeds boss insisted that to aid his development the forward must continue to play a role from the bench for the moment.



“Every time Clarke gets in a place as a game as a substitute, he gives positive answers”, Bielsa said in a press conference.



“He’s a very young player and he’s giving a good answer to the difficulties of the professional game because he plays as a substitute and he gives a positive answer.



“It doesn’t mean he creates a lack of balance, but he brings things to the team.



“The process with him, as a sub, to give him time, will allow him to improve.”



Clarke is expected to be in the squad when Leeds host Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

