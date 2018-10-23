XRegister
23/10/2018 - 13:44 BST

Inter Lose Momentum In Bid To Lock Down Chelsea Target Mauro Icardi

 




Negotiations between Inter and Chelsea linked striker Mauro Icardi over a new contract have slowed down, it has been claimed.

Icardi has been a talismanic figure at Inter over the last few seasons and is currently the club captain at the San Siro.




He has a contract until 2021 with the Nerazzurri and Inter have been in talks with his representatives over a new and improved five-year deal in order to secure his future at the club.

Inter have offered a salary of around €6.3m, but it has been claimed that Icardi’s representatives want a wage offer of around €8m before he agrees to sign a new deal.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the talks between the two parties have slowed down as Inter try to assess their options and take stock of their financial situation.

While the two sides are still in contact, they are not close to agreeing terms and Inter are wary of the interest the Argentine striker has been attracting.


Chelsea have been interested in signing Icardi and the Nerazzurri are aware that if a new contract is not agreed, there will be clubs wanting to sign him next summer.

The striker has a €110m release clause in his contract, applicable for clubs outside Italy.
 