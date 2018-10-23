XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/10/2018 - 18:54 BST

Kevin De Bruyne Starts – Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed

 




Fixture: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in an away Champions League group stage fixture.

Pep Guardiola's side have Ederson between the sticks, while in defence the Citizens opt for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as the central pairing, with Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy the full-backs.




Fernandinho will be looking to protect the defence, while Kevin De Bruyne plays. David Silva starts and wears the captain's armband, while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling will look to provide for Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has a number of options on the bench if he wants to shake things up and could turn to striker Sergio Aguero or veteran defender Vincent Kompany.

 


Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Ederson, Laporte, Mendy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus 

Substitutes: Muric, Walker, Kompany, Aguero, Sane, Bernardo, Foden
 