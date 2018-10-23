Kevin De Bruyne Starts – Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in an away Champions League group stage fixture.



Pep Guardiola's side have Ederson between the sticks, while in defence the Citizens opt for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as the central pairing, with Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy the full-backs.











Fernandinho will be looking to protect the defence, while Kevin De Bruyne plays. David Silva starts and wears the captain's armband, while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling will look to provide for Gabriel Jesus.



Guardiola has a number of options on the bench if he wants to shake things up and could turn to striker Sergio Aguero or veteran defender Vincent Kompany.



Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk



Ederson, Laporte, Mendy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus



Substitutes: Muric, Walker, Kompany, Aguero, Sane, Bernardo, Foden

