Leeds United Will Be Looking For Reaction, Ipswich Town Boss Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has warned his players about a possible reaction from Leeds United on Wednesday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat in their previous outing.



The Blues suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road on Saturday in the Championship and are currently rock-bottom in the overall standings with just nine points.











Hurst’s men had conjured up an impressive 3-2 win over Swansea City before the international break, but failed to build on it when they returned to action from the enforced two-week long break.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men have endured a slight dip in form of their own as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers in their last game to slip down to fourth place in the table.





Both teams are desperate to shake off the damage inflicted by their respective losses when they meet at Elland Road on Wednesday and Hurst has warned his players of a reaction from Leeds, who will be aiming for maximum points.



"We have to be brave in our approach tomorrow”, Paul told iFollow Ipswich.



"They'll be looking for a reaction because I watched their game against Blackburn back and I think they'll be disappointed they didn't win the game.



"But along with Brentford I think Leeds have been the best team I've seen perform and we'll need to be at our very best to get anything from the game.



"We need to stand up and try to produce a performance that will make life difficult for them”, he concluded.



Ipswich have managed to win just a single game so far this season and will not be starting as favourites away from home against Bielsa’s well-drilled Leeds unit.

