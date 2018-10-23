Marcelo Bielsa Confirms Leeds United Star Unlikely To Start Against Ipswich

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Whites defender Pontus Jansson will likely not be a starter against Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday in the Championship.



The Whites will be aiming to shake off their defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday when they face Ipswich at home during their next outing in the Championship.











After a flying start to their league campaign under Bielsa, Leeds have now endured a slight dip in their form that has seen them drop down to fourth place in the table.



However, Ipswich, who travel to west Yorkshire next, are no strangers to poor form as their defeat to Queens Park Rangers meant that they hit rock-bottom in the Championship table.





Bielsa confirmed during a press conference that Jansson will only return to the group later tonight and all but ruled him out of a starting role on Wednesday.



The Argentine tactician also added that Pablo Hernandez could start the game against Paul Hurst’s men after recovering from an injury.



“Probably Pablo will be a starter tomorrow”, Bielsa told a press conference.



“Jansson will come back tonight and I don’t think he will be a starter tomorrow.



"We’ll see if he’ll be able to be in the group”, he added.



Leeds have the perfect opportunity to bounce back from their recent slip-up against Blackburn when Ipswich, who are devoid of confidence and results, arrive at Elland Road on Wednesday.

