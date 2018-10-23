Marcelo Bielsa Would Be Worried If Leeds United Don’t Do This – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes Marcelo Bielsa would be more worried if his side were not creating chances then not putting them away, as has been the case in recent weeks.



Leeds lost their second game of the season at the weekend when they lost at Blackburn Rovers, but they remain in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League at the moment.











Bielsa has been insistent that the time is still not right to focus on the league table and Dorigo also believes that the performance levels at Leeds will be of primary concern for the Argentine.



The former White has indicated that Bielsa will be more pleased if Leeds continue to create chances at this stage of the season, even if they sometimes fail to get the result they need.





Dorigo admits that if Leeds stop being creative then that would be a bigger cause for concern for the experienced coach.



He said on LUTV when asked if Bielsa will be looking at the league table: “I think he is more pleased with possession and more so, creating chances.



“Are the players doing what he wants? Are they playing in the style he wants? Are they confident in creating chances?



“If you win 4-0, there are still bits you can improve and he wants to improve.



“If they are not creating chances then he would be worried.”



Dorigo added: “As we get closer then he would think yes we can get promotion and we need to start tucking these away.”



Bielsa has expressed his concern at the amount of chances Leeds have needed to create in recent weeks to score a goal.

