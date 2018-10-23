Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea Side Are Spectacular – Xavi

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona legend Xavi has revealed his admiration for Maurizio Sarri and the football his Chelsea side have been playing this season.



Sarri joined Chelsea midway through pre-season in the summer and even had some transfer disappointments before putting his ideas into place in his new surroundings.











However, the Italian’s time at Chelsea has started with the bang and after the first couple of months of the season, it seems the Blues are going to be one of the contenders to win the title.



The west Londoners have played some breathtaking football under the former Napoli boss and Xavi is hopeful that Sarri wins something at Chelsea as he is a big fan of the Italian’s vision of the game and the way he wants his sides to express themselves on the pitch.





The Spaniard told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport when speaking about Sarri: “I studied his football and I like it a lot, both when he was at Napoli and now at Chelsea.



“He always wants to have the ball and dominate the game.



“He didn’t win in Italy, but maybe he will do it in London.



"His football works because of the moves he manages to express on the pitch.



"He has great ideas and knows how to put them into practice.”



Xavi pointed to the signing of Jorginho at Chelsea in the summer as an example of how Sarri sees his teams playing.



The Spaniard believes he could have easily used N’Golo Kante as the deep-lying midfielder, but by playing Jorginho, Sarri outlined his vision of the game and how Chelsea should be playing.



He said: “Take the signing of Jorginho in front of the defence when he could have used a phenomenon like Kante.



“But he wanted to develop a certain kind of football in terms of possession and distribution so he found space for both Jorginho and the Frenchman.



“His Chelsea side are spectacular.”

