Premier League Is So Intense – West Ham Star On Adapting To English Game

West Ham United defender Fabian Balbuena has admitted that the intensity on offer in the Premier League is massive, but insisted that he is quickly adapting to its demands.



The Paraguayan joined the Hammers from Corinthians in the summer and has played every single minute of their Premier League campaign so far this season.











The move to east London has been nothing short of a massive change for the player mainly due to the differences in language, culture and way of playing football.



The 27-year-old believes that there are top players in the Premier League, which means everything happens quicker.





And Balbuena admitted that the intensity of the Premier League is much larger than anything he has ever experienced, but insisted that he is quickly adapting to its demands.



“The intensity here is bigger, and also it’s possible to play more”, Balbuena told the club’s official website.



“In South America, the players fall with minimal contact but here it is different.



“But for me, the most different aspect is the intensity.



"There are great players in every position on the pitch so that’s why I think everything is more intense.



“I struggled a bit in the first weeks after I moved but I think I have adapted already, working day by day and I feel good about how things are going.”



West Ham will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League as they aim to get back to winning ways.

