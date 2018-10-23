Steven Gerrard’s Approach To Rangers Youngsters Lauded By Former Gers Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox says that Steven Gerrard’s youth policy at Ibrox has been commendable and it is something any youngster would ideally want at a club.



Gerrard has enjoyed an unbeaten run at home following his arrival in Glasgow during the summer and is persistently working towards maintaining the positive start.











The Gers are also leading Group G of the Europa League this season after inspired performances against both Villarreal and Rapid Vienna during their two games so far this season.



Rangers have been looking to bring through young players from the academy, and Gerrard’s arrival has boosted the approach with a few youngsters consistently training with the first team.





Knox, who worked as an assistant to Walter Smith during some of the club’s most successful years, admitted that Gerrard is bucking the modern trend by keeping a close eye on his youth team players.



The Scotsman also added that Gerrard’s renewed policy towards the younger players at Rangers will prove to be ideal for anyone aiming for the stars with the Old Firm giants.



“In the English Premier League, and maybe to an extent up here, the manager is all about the first team”, Knox told the Evening Times.



“In older days, Alex, Walter and Jim McLean watched the youth games.



“A lot of that doesn’t happen now but I know for a fact that Gerrard is interested in what is coming through, what is happening at the academy and he’s been taking some of these lads into the first team training.



“Maybe this is because he saw how it worked at Liverpool and, of course, this is how he got his chance.



“If a kid shows their worth then they will get a chance. It’s all you can ask for.”



Knox was inducted to Scottish football’s hall of fame on Sunday and is widely regarded as one of the top Scottish coaches.

