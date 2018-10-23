There Is Basically No Other Mindset – Liverpool Star Stresses Winning Mentality

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has insisted that the Reds are concentrating on building a winning mindset ahead of their Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.



Jurgen Klopp’s men ground out a 1-0 win away from home against Huddersfield Town on Saturday to climb up to second place in the table ahead of Chelsea.











The Reds will now face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League as they aim to put the disappointment of losing out to Napoli during their last game in the competition behind them.



Van Dijk, who dug in deep to help Liverpool secure all three points against the Terriers on Saturday, insisted that his team are focusing solely on maintaining a winning mindset at the club for now.





The Dutchman also added that he expects the visitors on Wednesday to pose a challenge as they are in this competition due to their ability to compete at the highest level.



“They are in the Champions League – the best competition in Europe apart from the Premier League – and it will be a hard game”, Van Dijk told the club’s official website.



“We will need to be 100 per cent and I think we will be.



“Against Huddersfield, we should have done even better. Obviously we kept a clean sheet, which is all good, but we could have made it easier for ourselves.



“We need to win every game. There is basically no other mindset.



“It’s another Champions League night at Anfield and I’m sure we will recover from Huddersfield and make sure we are ready”, he added.



Liverpool are currently second in their Champions League group despite being level on points with Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

