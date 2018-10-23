This Is Main Reason – Marcelo Bielsa Identifies Worry For Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that Leeds United’s failure to convert chances is turning out to be a big problem for his side at the moment.



While Leeds are still in the top six, they have lost some of their early-season momentum and have won just two of their last eight games in the Championship.











The Yorkshire giants remain in the hunt to be involved in the promotion conversation, but their recent run of form has been a cause for concern as they have been struggling to produce results.



Bielsa admits that it is impossible not to conclude that there are problems in his Leeds side as their recent form has been poor but he is not keen to rush into any kind of hurried assessment of their problems.





However, he conceded that failure to convert chances is a cause for concern and admitted that his players have picked up the habit of being wasteful in front of the goal.



The Leeds manager said in a press conference: "In the first five games we won four. In the last eight games, we only won two. It's impossible not to see a problem in this case.



“We are trying to make the right diagnosis, otherwise any correction would be a mistake. We have to change this cycle of results."



He added: "From my point of view, the main reason is every time we need more chances to actually score one goal.



“At the beginning of the season, we needed two or three. Now we need five or six.



“This is very important."

