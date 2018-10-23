This Rangers Star Isn’t Getting Enough Credit – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has claimed that Gers winger Daniel Candeias has gone under the radar so far this season and insisted that he is a complete team player.



Candeias, who joined Rangers from Benfica at the beginning of last season, has played an integral role under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox so far this season.











The Portuguese has already made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Gers while also registering four assists and scoring a goal during that time.



The winger played the entirety of the 4-1 win over Hamilton on Sunday as Rangers registered their first win away from home in the Premiership this season at the SuperSeal Stadium.





McCulloch, who was a key member of Walter Smith’s Rangers side that went on to play in the UEFA Cup final, went on to claim that Candeias’ performances have gone under the radar this season.



The former Gers star also added that Candeias is a complete team player who has an impressive work rate all-round ahead of the Europa League clash with Spartak Moscow.



“Up front, you have Ryan Kent, who has now got three goals, an in-form Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias who, for me, has really gone under the radar this season”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“He was fairly quiet against Hamilton on Sunday but you can’t fault his work rate and his desire and he can set the tone for the rest of the team.



"It is infectious when you play like that.



“There have been times this season where he has been an easy target for the fans and the media.



“He is probably not getting enough credit for what he is bringing to the team as opposed to what he is doing individually.



“He is a complete team player and Rangers will need everyone to have that attitude at Ibrox on Thursday night.”



Rangers are currently leading the pack in Group G of the Europa League with four points from their two games so far this season and will be looking for Candeias to turn on the style against Spartak Moscow.

