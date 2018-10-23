Unai Emery Has Transformed This Area of Arsenal’s Game – Tony Cascarino

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ireland star Tony Cascarino has lauded Unai Emery for his work on the training ground that has transformed the fitness of the Arsenal side this season.



Arsenal continued their excellent run of form on Monday night when they put Leicester City to the sword at the Emirates with a 3-1 win over the Foxes.











The Gunners have quietly gone about their business this season and are just two points off the Premier League summit after nine league games when many didn’t give them a chance to challenge for the title.



Emery has earned accolades for working wonders with the Arsenal side in a short period of time and Cascarino feels he should receive praise for the way he has transformed the fitness of the Gunners.





He believes it is a testament of the Spaniard’s work on the training pitch that Arsenal look such a well-drilled side with clear instructions on how to go about their business.



Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “It is quite clear to me that Arsenal are working incredibly hard on the training ground under Unai Emery.



“First, their fitness is transformed compared with what shape they were in during their final couple of years under Arsene Wenger.



“For their second goal, they had four or five players in the opposition box, all having arrived at speed, and you need to be in extremely good physical condition to do that.



“On top of that, Arsenal’s players have been very well drilled tactically — they know exactly what is expected of them in all situations.”



Arsenal will be in action in the Europa League on Thursday evening when travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon.

