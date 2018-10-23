We’re Amongst 12 Clubs Able To Finish In Top Six – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United are in a clutch of a dozen Championship teams who could hope to finish in the top six this season.



A slight dip in form in recent weeks has seen Leeds drop a few more points, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are still in the top six and are just two points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.











Leeds suffered their second league defeat of the season when they went down 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend but Gray remains relatively pleased about the way the Whites have started.



He admits that the Yorkshire giants are in a real fight to finish in the top six as there are still a number of teams who could still legitimately hope to win promotion this season.





The former White believes Leeds are amongst the dozen clubs who are vying for a top-six spot in the Championship.



Gray said on LUTV: “I think overall the start has been terrific.



“We could have picked points up against Sheffield Wednesday but in the same token, we could have dropped points at Brentford so it is going to be that type of season.



“There are a lot of teams sitting mid-table now thinking we could catch up quite quickly and there are a lot of big clubs who expect to get promotion.”



He continued: “We are in a group of teams of about 12.



“Any of those teams in that 12 could get into the top six.”



Leeds will be in action on Wednesday night when they host Ipswich Town at Elland Road.

