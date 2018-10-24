XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 11:46 BST

Audit Showed We Have Best Academy In Scotland, Rangers Youth Head Says

 




Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has insisted that the Gers have a better youth academy than rivals Celtic or any other club in Scotland for that matter.

The Old Firm giants have put the focus on bringing through talent from their youth ranks and the appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager has reinforced a clear pathway into the team.




The U20s also had a few memorable results against the youth teams of some of Europe’s biggest clubs and the early signs suggest that Rangers are keen on building for the future.

Mulholland, who is the head of the youth academy at Ibrox, revealed in a Q&A session on Twitter that the Gers have a better youth academy set-up than any other club in Scotland, including rivals Celtic.
 


“We were recently audited by top European club auditors, Double Pass”, Mulholland answered on Twitter.

“We scored 88% which was the highest score in this country and comparable with some of Europe's top academies.


“Three years ago we would not have achieved that score and that demonstrates the progress made in all academy areas such as coaching, recruitment, analysis, sports science, medicine, mental skills and our overall culture and strategy”, he added.

Rangers recently confirmed that the U20s side will face their counterparts from Spartak Moscow ahead of the meeting between the two teams in the Europa League on Thursday.
 