Be Very Careful – Fulham Legend Warns On Bournemouth Threat

Fulham legend Tony Gale has insisted that the Cottagers have to be careful in their approach during the game against Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.



Slavisa Jokanovic’s men suffered a 4-2 loss against Cardiff City in their last assignment in the Premier League and the result meant that Fulham have now dropped down into the relegation zone.











The defeat was their third straight loss in the league, having conceded 12 goals during that time, and their frailties at the back were exposed by Neil Warnock’s men, who were struggling for goals until Saturday.



Fulham have the worst defensive record in the division, not a welcome sign for any newly-promoted side, and will face high-flying Bournemouth in their next game in the league.





Gale insisted that Jokanovic’s side have to be careful in their approach as Bournemouth are more than capable of hurting any opposing side due to their stellar form this season.



“A tough test is next up when Bournemouth come to the Cottage on Saturday”, Gale wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“I’ve seen them four times this season, including their draw with Southampton at the weekend, and we’ve got to be careful.



“They are a very well organised side, but within that organisation they play the same kind of football as us.



“This will be an open game because Bournemouth will be coming here to win, there’s no doubt about that.”



The Englishman also added that Fulham have to be wary of the Cherries and their impeccable ability to turn defence into attack and suggested that his team could learn a thing or two from Eddie Howe and the Cherries.



“What we’ve got to be very wary of is their pace on the counter”, Gale explained.



“They start Callum Wilson very high, with Josh King just behind him, and they’re both so quick when they spring from defence into attack, and then they’ve got Ryan Fraser on one flank and David Brooks on the other.



“From defence into attack, their transition has been the big turning point for them since they got into the Premier League.



"I think it’s a lesson that Eddie Howe’s learnt since they were promoted.



“This year he’s gone with more pace in his side as he realised that pretty football alone wasn’t enough.



"Maybe there’s a few lessons for us in the way that Bournemouth play.”