Chelsea Boosted As Juventus Star Ready To Consider Future

Chelsea linked centre-back Daniele Rugani will consider leaving Juventus at the end of the season, it has been claimed.



The 24-year-old defender had an offer to join Chelsea in the summer, but Juventus decided against selling him after allowing Mattia Caldara to move to AC Milan in the last window.











There has been talk of Rugani edging closer to signing a new contract with the Italian champions as well, however it seems relationships have soured and the defender is considering leaving the club at the end of the season.



According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, his relationship with coach Massimiliano Allegri has deteriorated as he continues to remain a fringe part of the Juventus squad this season.





The youngster has played just twice for Juventus this term and has been keen to play more football as he feels his development in Turin is being stunted by his lack of game time.



While a January move is unlikely, the centre-back is expected to consider offers to leave Juventus during the next summer transfer window.



And Rugani is expected to favour offers from clubs outside Italy as he wants to prove himself away from Serie A.



Rugani remains a favourite of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who worked with him at Empoli.



His current deal with the club is slated to end in the summer of 2021.

