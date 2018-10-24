Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs PSV Eindhoven Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: PSV Eindhoven vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League encounter in the Netherlands tonight.



Mauricio Pochettino's side have lost both their two games in Group B, suffering defeat at the hands of Inter and Barcelona, respectively, and will be desperate for all three points this evening.











Pochettino is without Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen due to injury, while Dele Alli is not yet fit enough to return.



Tottenham have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while in defence Pochettino selects Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld as the central pairing. In midfield, the Spurs manager picks Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



If Pochettino wants to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Erik Lamela and Harry Winks.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs PSV Eindhoven



Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Winks, Lamela, Llorente

