XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2018 - 16:45 BST

Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs PSV Eindhoven Confirmed

 




Fixture: PSV Eindhoven vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League encounter in the Netherlands tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have lost both their two games in Group B, suffering defeat at the hands of Inter and Barcelona, respectively, and will be desperate for all three points this evening.




Pochettino is without Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen due to injury, while Dele Alli is not yet fit enough to return.

Tottenham have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while in defence Pochettino selects Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld as the central pairing. In midfield, the Spurs manager picks Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Pochettino wants to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Erik Lamela and Harry Winks.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs PSV Eindhoven

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Winks, Lamela, Llorente
 