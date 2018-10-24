Fabinho Starts, Divock Origi On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Red Star Belgrade Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to host Red Star Belgrade in a Champions League Group C clash at Anfield this evening.



Jurgen Klopp's side have won one and lost one of their opening two group games and will start as big favourites to beat Red Star Belgrade tonight on home turf.











Klopp must make do without midfield pair Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.



Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Klopp goes with a centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Fabinho starts in midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, while the attacking threat is led by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.



If Klopp needs to try to change the game then he has a bench full of options, including Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.



Liverpool Team vs Red Star Belgrade



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Lallana, Sturridge, Origi

