Former Leeds United Boss Neil Redfearn Departs Newcastle United Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has left his role with Newcastle United’s U23s side just three weeks after he started working with the young Magpies.



Redfearn, who was in charge at Elland Road in 2014, previously left Liverpool Women before he joined the coaching staff under Ben Dawson at Newcastle’s U23s just three weeks ago.











Despite helping his new side to three successive wins, the former Whites manager decided to opt against continuing with the second string on Tyneside and has left.



Redfearn was not present on the touchline during his side’s win over Aston Villa as Dawson and Steve Harper helped the team to victory.





Elias Sorensen grabbed a hat-trick for the visitors as they ran out 5-2 winners at the end of proceedings and the striker took his goal tally to 11 for the season.



It is believed that Redfearn has been offered a long-term opportunity somewhere else and Kevin Richardson has been promoted from the U18s to work alongside Dawson and Harper for the developmental squad.



Redfearn made his mark with Leeds' academy, helping a number of young talents rise through the ranks at Elland Road, while he was then given his opportunity with the senior side.



Despite winning plaudits from his work, Redfearn fell out of favour with then owner Massimo Cellino and was shown the door.

