Gets No Service But Doesn’t Help Himself – Former Premier League Star On Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes that Romelu Lukaku and his Manchester United team-mates are equally responsible for his poor goal return in recent games.



Lukaku, who made the switch to Old Trafford in a blockbuster £75m move from Everton last summer, has yet to hit his best form under Jose Mourinho so far this season.











The Belgian’s torrid luck in front of goal continued during the Red Devils’ 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday as they succumbed to a fifth defeat across all competitions.



Nicol, who won four league titles with Liverpool, insisted that Lukaku is not getting enough service to find the back of the net, but thinks the Belgian deserves his share of the blame too for not making the most of the balls he does get.





The former Liverpool defender explained that Lukaku’s hold-up play and other attributes have been average this season and it is proving to be very frustrating for the club.



“Let’s think, yes [Lukaku is at fault for his poor form for Manchester United]”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“Again you have to stick up for a centre-forward, who gets no service.



"At the end of the day, he’s there to put the ball in the back of the net primarily.



“But if his team-mates don’t get him any opportunities then you can’t blame him, certainly for not scoring.



“On the other hand, when you’ve actually very rarely got the ball and you need to keep a hold of it, when it does go to him it doesn’t always stick and that is very frustrating, I would suggest, for Man United”, he added.



Manchester United will next face Everton at home on Sunday in the Premier League as they aim to get back to winning ways.

