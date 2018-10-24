He’s Got Market Value Plan – PSV CEO On Arsenal and Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven CEO Toon Gerbrands has indicated that Chelsea and Arsenal linked Hirving Lozano’s transfer disappointment in the summer was a catalyst to his form this season.



The winger had a good World Cup with Mexico and was heavily linked with a move away from PSV in the summer, but no switch materialised.











Chelsea and Arsenal were linked with having an interest but neither of the Premier League clubs agreed a deal and Lozano decided to continue with the Dutch giants.



The Mexican has been tremendous form this season for PSV, scoring ten goals in all competitions for the club and has again appeared on the radar of several clubs in Europe.





And Gerbrands admits that following the summer, Lozano worked towards making himself a more attractive player in the transfer market for the big clubs in Europe.



Speaking about the winger, he told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “When it became clear in the summer that he would stay with us, I think Lozano made a plan for himself.



“An assessment of what he needed to further improve his market value.”



Lozano also has an assist to his name in the Champions League and has earned 34 caps for Mexico.

