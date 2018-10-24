He’s Outstanding – Jurgen Klopp Pleased To Be Able To Call On Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Reds midfielder Adam Lallana as ‘outstanding’ and insisted that he could become an important player for the club this season.



Lallana made his first start since March during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.











The Englishman clocked 69 minutes before being replaced by Fabinho in the second half and is slowly working towards getting back to his best shape after a thigh problem ruled him out during Liverpool’s busy schedule last month.



However, the midfielder has shown remarkable dedication during his rehabilitation, according to his manager, and is now in contention to feature more prominently for Liverpool in the coming weeks.





Klopp hailed Lallana as an outstanding player and insisted that he could become an integral part of the squad especially with so many injuries troubling Liverpool after the international break.



“If he would have played like he’d trained in the last two weeks before the game, we would have scored four. He was unbelievable”, Klopp told the club’s official website.



“[But] in a proper game, you need to have some rhythm to bring it into the game because everything is different – you are in the dressing room, you are changed, you know it’ll be a proper ref and not the manager whistling the game and stuff like that.



"It’s all a bit different.



“It’s all good and the game was more intense than what we did with him in the last few sessions because we didn’t want to kill him, we only wanted to prepare him. That’s good.



“He is an outstanding player – and especially with the few injuries we have it is so important to have him back and all good that we do.”



Liverpool will now face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday night before their game against Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday.

