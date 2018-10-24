I’ll Be Watching Celtic From Sofa But I Am Fit – Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Marvin Compper has admitted that he feels physically ready to return action for the Bhoys, but revealed that he will be watching the game against RB Leipzig from his sofa with his son.



Compper, who arrived at Parkhead in January, has struggled to make an impression with injury and failing to win over boss Brendan Rodgers playing their part.











The 33-year-old has been completely overlooked by Rodgers so far this season after being frozen out of the team.



The German played a key role during the rise of RB Leipzig and was expected to provide Celtic some much needed steel in defence when he arrived, but he is now on the outside looking in.





Compper admitted that he is physically ready to feature for the Bhoys, but revealed that he will be watching the game against his former club on Thursday from the sofa along with his six-year-old son.



“I have been fit and healthy for two months now”, Compper told RB Leipzig’s official website.



“From the physical side I'm ready – now comes the right moment, in which the coach gives me another chance.



“Right now I'm working to earn this opportunity. Sometimes you have to be patient in football.



“[I’ll be watching the game] together with my six-year-old son, from the couch”, he added.



Celtic are in need of a result against RB Leipzig in their Europa League Group B clash at the Red Bull Arena in Germany.

