I’m Itching To Play In Europa League, Rangers Midfielder Admits

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has admitted that he is itching to get back into action for the Gers in the Europa League after recovering from a knee injury at the end of last month.



Jack, who signed for Rangers on a free transfer from Aberdeen last summer, has missed nine games for the Light Blues so far this season due to injuries in August and September.











The midfielder is now fit and raring to go for Steven Gerrard’s side ahead of their Europa League Group G clash against Spartak Moscow at Ibrox on Thursday.



The 26-year-old made a brief appearance off the bench during Rangers’ win over Hearts before the international break but was subsequently left out of the squad that secured a 4-1 win at Hamilton on Sunday.





Jack admitted that he is itching to get back into action for Rangers in the Europa League and insisted that he is looking forward to enjoying more involvement with the first team.



“Anytime you pick up an injury or a knock it is frustrating, but it is about recovery and picking yourself up”, Jack told reporters in a press conference.



“I am delighted to be back and looking forward to the big week ahead.



“The manager has built a great group of players.



"I have missed the first few group stage games and I'm itching to get involved as you join for these sort of matches.”



Rangers are currently leading the pack in Group G of the Europa League with four points from their first two games.

