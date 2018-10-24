Improve This And Be Best – Maurizio Sarri’s Message To Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes if Marcos Alonso works on the defensive side of his game, he could become the best left-back in the world.



Alonso has been a consistent feature of Chelsea’s side since his arrival in 2016 and his attacking output has been one of the highlights of his performances at Stamford Bridge.











The full-back has scored some crucial goals for Chelsea and has been rewarded with a new five-year deal by the club as he looks to continue to be an important part of their plans.



Sarri is delighted for the Spaniard, but has urged him to improve the defensive side of his game, which would complement his attacking output.





He feels Alonso has the tools to become the best left-back in European football in the near future.



Sarri said in a press conference: “I’m very happy for him.



“He can be the best left-back in Europe.



"He needs to improve in the defensive phase as he played in a five more, now he plays in a four.



“If he can improve he can be the best left-back in Europe.”



Alonso also broke into the Spain squad this year and has three international caps to his name.

