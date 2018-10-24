XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2018 - 17:47 BST

Improve This And Be Best – Maurizio Sarri’s Message To Chelsea Star

 




Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes if Marcos Alonso works on the defensive side of his game, he could become the best left-back in the world.

Alonso has been a consistent feature of Chelsea’s side since his arrival in 2016 and his attacking output has been one of the highlights of his performances at Stamford Bridge.




The full-back has scored some crucial goals for Chelsea and has been rewarded with a new five-year deal by the club as he looks to continue to be an important part of their plans.

Sarri is delighted for the Spaniard, but has urged him to improve the defensive side of his game, which would complement his attacking output.
 


He feels Alonso has the tools to become the best left-back in European football in the near future.

Sarri said in a press conference: “I’m very happy for him.


“He can be the best left-back in Europe.

"He needs to improve in the defensive phase as he played in a five more, now he plays in a four.

“If he can improve he can be the best left-back in Europe.”

Alonso also broke into the Spain squad this year and has three international caps to his name.
 