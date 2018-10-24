XRegister
24/10/2018 - 10:57 BST

Jose Mourinho Made It Easy For Juventus Defenders – Former Manchester United Star

 




Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe believes Jose Mourinho made it easier for the Juventus centre-backs by playing Romelu Lukaku as the lone striker.

Lukaku’s goal drought entered its eighth game as Manchester United produced an uninspiring and tepid performance in their 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.




They showed little to no goal threat and Lukaku looked ineffective as he struggled to find get joy from the experienced Juventus centre-half pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Mourinho praised the two Juventus defenders after the game for their solid performance, but Sharpe feels the Manchester United manager made it easy for them.
 


He feels the experienced duo were always favourites to handle an out of form Lukaku, but they could have had a bit more to do had Manchester United played two up front.

Sharpe said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “He is talking about Bonucci and Chiellini but he made the game easier for them by playing Lukaku up there on his own.


“I think they are two world-class centre-halves playing against a centre-forward who is not at the top of his game, maybe a little tired and whose touch is a little off, then they should be coping with the situation.

“Play two up front with [Anthony] Martial or [Marcus] Rashford through with him and get him to play on the shoulders of one of the defender, it could have been a different story.

“Yes, they looked class.”

Lukaku’s form is a concern for Manchester United, who have been desperately trying and failing to put on a run of consistent performances and results together this season.
 