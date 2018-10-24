XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 11:22 BST

Juventus Laying Groundwork On Swoop For Chelsea Targeted Teenager

 




Juventus have been preparing the groundwork for an approach for Brescia’s 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

The young midfielder, who has established himself as a regular for the Serie B outfit this season, has been attracting the interest of big clubs in Italy and abroad.




Brescia have already rejected a bid from Roma and Inter have been reportedly plotting to make a move for the youngster in the upcoming windows.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is also believed to be eyeing a move for the 18-year-old, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have joined the race for Tonali as well.
 


Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been keeping tabs on the player since the summer and has also met his agent to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

The Italian champions are actively probing the possibility of taking the youngster to Turin in the near future.


Tonali is happy for the moment at Brescia, but has been in touch with club president Massimo Cellino over his future.

The young midfielder is also expected to break into the Italy senior squad soon.
 